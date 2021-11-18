Drivers at Brekum, a suburb of the Bono Region, say the introduction of tricycles (Pragya) has destroyed their taxi business in the region.

Their comments come at a time calls are being made to the government to legalise the operations of Pragya.

The latest to add his voice is Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku.

He said the reduced rate in crimes and violence is as a result of the pragya business, adding that “Pragya has come to stay in the country.”

While the pragya drivers have argued that the intervention of the tricycle is timely and a saviour to the unemployment rate, taxi drivers say it is an impediment to their sales.

Some taxi drivers, who shared their grievances on Adom TV, said they have lost passengers to pragya drivers who charge less.

‘’ …Because of the introduction of Pragya some passengers want to pay any amount they want,’’ a taxi driver revealed.

Another commented, “Because we are all at the taxi station we don’t get enough money because of the number of times one will work.

‘’Because of ‘Pragya’ people don’t chatter taxi as dropping as they used to, unless the person has a huge load,’’ another chipped in.

They urged the government to do something about their current situation as taxi drivers in the country.

Some passengers confirmed the comments of the taxi drivers, but they argued that times are hard and cheaper option is the first choice.

‘’Pragya is affordable as compared to the price of taxi. There’s enough fresh air in Pragya as compared to taxi,’’ a passenger told Adom TV.

