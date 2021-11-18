The final round of the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted in Qatar next year has ended on Tuesday.

A total of 10 teams have qualified for the playoffs scheduled for March 2022.

The seeded teams in Pot 1 will be drawn against the unseeded teams in Pot 2 for two-legged ties to determine the continent’s five representatives for Qatar 2022.

Cameroon pipped Cote d’Ivoire to qualify for the playoffs; Nigeria and Algeria also secured their spots despite drawing at home to their closest challengers.

Tunisia, meanwhile beat Zambia 3-1 to seal their place.

Before Tuesday, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Mali, DR Congo and Ghana had already qualified to the last round.

Per October’s FIFA Rankings, Pot 1 will be made up of African Champions Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia.

Pot 2 will contain Egypt, Mali, Ghana, DR Congo, and Cameroon.

Below are the 10 teams that have qualified for the playoffs:

Algeria

Tunisia

Nigeria

Cameroon

Mali

Egypt

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

DR Congo

Meanwhile, Ghana will likely play Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria or Tunisia in the final round.

The draw is set to be held in December 2021, with the specific date yet to be officially communicated by CAF.

The two-legged play-off round will take place in the next international window (March 24 and March 29, 2022).