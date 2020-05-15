A deputy national organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney, has accused the government of President Akufo-Addo of witch-hunting.

Chief Biney made his accusations on his official Facebook page, saying the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) were engaged in an unnecessary extension of invitation to members of his party.

He said the Ghana police service was engaged in an agenda spearheaded by president Akufo-Addo to perpetuate the witch-hunting ploy, warning the NPP will receive same attention when power changes.

“The people championing such vindictive course should be ready for same when NDC wins the upcoming general election on December 7th, saying there will be “no more father for all,” he wrote.

“Those reporting people to the police authorities should be ready to report themselves when invited after the positive change, come 2020,” he added in huis write-up.

The NDC Deputy National Organiser said his party will engage in “an eye for an eye” because of the current happenings under Akufo-Addo’s governance.

Mr Biney said as part of his concerns, that the Akufo-Addo-led government, since taking over the governance from John Mahama on January 7, 2017 has been harassing members of the NDC through unnecessary invitations to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He said such moves are carefully calculated to tame and gag the NDC membership from speaking their minds.

Freedom of Speech

He said freedom of speech was dead and buried under the Akufo-Addo government.

Mr Biney cited invitations extended to the National Chairman, Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; Sammy Gyamfi the National Communication Officer; Kweku Boahen Deputy National Communication Officer; former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, among others by the CID to buttress his case.

He pointed at the CID’s recent late-hour invitation of Major Retired Osahene Boakye Gyan on Thursday May 14, 2020 for allegedly saying the EC’s posture and dealings towards the compilation of a new voter register is an avenue for civil war in Ghana as another example of the gagging ploy.

On the EC

“The sacking of the former EC boss was politically motivated and that arbitrary action was taken to enable the administration appoint their favourites to occupy the commission because they don’t have confidence in their performance,” he alleged.

According to Mr Biney the EC wouldn’t tamper with the register but for its quest to help the current administration stay in power.

He warned that in post-independence Africa, all crisis and civil wars had happened on the back of disputed elections.

“Where they are going now, they are walking us into civil war and if they want it, they will get it, quote me”, he said.

Other Concerns

Chief Biney, in his write-up also said he was baffled by the CID’s refusal to invite the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP for saying his party, together with its security, will unleash mayhem and do worst things than they did during the Ayawaso by-election.

He described the statement as one that presupposes that the NPP has an evil agenda and is putting their rigging tactics into action even before the December polls.