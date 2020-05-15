Two grown men took to the streets to fight each other over a woman.

In a video shared online, both men are seen throwing punches at each other in public.

A crowd gathered to watch the fight but the men made no move to stop, not even after they were threatened that their video will be shared on Facebook.

ALSO READ:

Voices in the background are heard speaking in Yoruba, taunting the men for fighting over a woman.

Watch the video below: