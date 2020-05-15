The Abia state police command has arrested a middle-aged man, identified as Chinedu Omeonu, for killing his cousin, Solomon Monday Orji.

The incident, according to reports, occurred in the Mgboko Umuoria community in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that one of Mr Orji’s sons had gone into the compound of his uncle Chinedu Omeonu to pick some fallen mango fruits.

Mr Omeonu allegedly pounced on Mr Orji’s son and flogged the little boy mercilessly to the point of unconsciousness.

Mr Orji was said to have rushed to his cousin’s house to inquire why he flogged his son to a state of unconsciousness.

But, the suspect, who got infuriated over the confrontation, attacked his cousin and inflicted cutlass wounds on him leading to his death.

Meanwhile, youth in the community, who were agitated by the incident,t beat the suspect to pulp and subsequently handed him over to the police.

Abia state’s police spokesperson, Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident and also told LIB that the suspect will be arraigned after conclusion of investigations.