The Management of FP Communication Group (Hot FM- Accra, Fox FM-Kumasi & Fox FM-Takoradi) has announced the sudden demise of astute broadcaster, Justice Opoku-Agyemang, popularly known as Bigality.



According to a statement which was posted on Hot FM’s Facebook page, the astute broadcaster died on Thursday, 25th March, 2021 after a short illness.

READ ALSO:





Bigality, until his demise, was the host of the popular sports show, Hot Focal Sports that airs on Weekdays.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later.