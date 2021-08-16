Nigerian veteran rapper, Okechukwu Ukeje, popularly known as Mr Raw, has been hospitalised after he survived a ghastly car accident.

The accident happened at the Bannex area of the Federal Capital Territory in the early hours of Sunday.

Accident scene involving rap artiste Mr Raw on Sunday in Abuja. Photo/Instablog @talk2raw

It was gathered that a car rammed into the vehicle the rapper was travelling in.

Both the rapper and his driver were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Accident scene involving rap artiste Mr Raw on Sunday in Abuja. Photo/Instablog @talk2raw

The rapper, who made the announcement on his Instagram page, added that he passed out twice.

“I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at Abuja (before Bannex junction)…I was unconscious when I was pulled out of the red car after another driver rammed into our car.

“I passed out twice, but I am stable now and responding to treatment,” he said.

More photos below: