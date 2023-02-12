Two spiritual leaders have conferred to seek God’s intervention to address the current challenges facing the country and the world at large.

That, they said was to ensure that the world becomes a better place for peace and sustainable development.

The religious leader who met the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was the Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson.

Meeting

The meeting of the two took place at the residence of the Chief Imam at New Fadama in Accra when he paid a courtesy call on him.

The meeting followed the hullabaloo over the government’s debt exchange programme, the challenges with the country’s economy and the recent earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Commencing the discussions, prophet Jamson said he was at the residence of the Chief Imam to empathise with Ghanaians over the troubling times they found themselves in.

“It is very sad that we do not seek the reason why these things are happening from the Almighty God so that He will show us what to do. We rather rely on our own knowledge which will obviously lead us to nowhere,” he said.

Prophet Jamson, who is also the Spiritual Leader of the Council of Spiritual Churches, Ghana, said times were indeed hard and it was for that reason “we need to cast our minds back to how our forefathers survived similar situations”.

“We can identify instances of difficult times from both Holy Bible and the Holy Quran.

“But in all these we can tell or learn how our forefathers patiently waited on the Almighty God to keep and deliver them from such hard and troubling moments.

“We ought to also seek direction and the intervention of Almighty God so we can also sail through these troubling times,” he emphasised.

He said it was not time to blame anybody since that was not the solution.

Solution

The Almighty God, he said was the solution, adding that if the country was given all the money in the world without God’s intervention and directions, the country would suffer.

“Earthquake and other disasters are natural and signs of the end time, without the intervention of God all our efforts would be in vain. Let’s cry out to the Lord Most High to have mercy upon us and minimise all these happenings.”

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, said what the prophet said was exactly what was going on in the world.

He said what was happening was a remembrance and food for thought for everyone, especially with how to deal with it.

The National Chief Imam said if people found themselves in difficulties, the only solution was to turn to God.

He said the advise had been well taken and gave the assurance that the message would be communicated to Muslim faithful.