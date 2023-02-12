Highlife Maestro, Kojo Antwi, paid a courtesy visit on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace during his recent trip to the Ashanti Region.

Kojo Antwi was in the region to tender official invite to chief mourners and sympathizers ahead of his late father’s 40-day observation.

He was in the company of some family heads when they went before Otumfuo and the traditional council of elders.

Kojo Antwi, who is a descent of the Ashanti land, was by his visit informing Otumfuo of his father’s demise and plans taken for his burial.

A video he shared captured him bowing before the king who gave him a stately audience.

The music guru said Otumfuo comforted him with kind words.

The ‘Medofo Pa’ composer expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Asantehene and Asanteman in general for giving him an opportunity to interact with royalty.

Watch video below: