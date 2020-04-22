Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, is certainly in a cheerful mood as she marks her 42nd birthday today, April 22, 2020.

Taking to instagram to mark her day, the actress took followers down the memory lane as she shared a photo of two decades ago when she was in the university.

Sharing the old timers photo in which she rocked a tan top and blue skirt with a spectacle above her head, she wrote:

“Let’s kick off with this throwback picture of over 20 years ago in Uniben. Mama was a rolling stone! I was all legs though I’m thankful for life, for family, for friends, for my career and for you all.”

The actress is known for her role in popular movies such as ‘My wife and I’ which also featured Ramsey Noah.

