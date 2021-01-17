The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chocho Industries, one of the leading herbal product manufacturers, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng is dead.

Popularly known as Alhaji Chocho, the pioneer of herbal medicine in Ghana is said to have passed on Sunday morning after battling a short illness.

The news of his death was made known by his wife, Hajia Jemila, exclusively to Adom FM’s Mike 2.

Alhaji Chocho and wife, Hajia Jemila

Prior to his demise, Alhaji Chocho could brag of entrepreneurship awards after producing many goods including Chocho soap and cream, shampoo, tea, among others, which he started with a meager GHS40.

Alhaji Choco, for his diligence in Corporate Social Responsibility, was installed the ‘Nkosuohene’ (Developmental Chief) of Akim Kwabeng in the Eastern Region in 2015.

Alhaji Chocho installed Nkosuohene

Details of his funeral will be duly communicated.