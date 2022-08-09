Veteran gospel musician, Reverend Prince Nyarko, has been reported dead.

The news of his demise broke out on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Details of the incident, however, remain sketchy.

Colleague musician, Celestine Donkor, took to her Facebook page to confirm the news.

Mrs Donkor stated she is in shock and finds it hard to believe the news.

She wrote: I deleted the post earlier coz I was hoping it’s not true. This is just too hard to take in… I am totally convinced that rapture is here among us….coz some deaths are like rapture.

You fought a good fight soldier of the Lord, you won many souls.

REST IN GLORY@revprincenyarko of #henanewadamfopa fame! #raptureishere.

Social media has since been flooded with tributes in his honour.

The late musician has several songs to his credit including the famous Hena ne w’adamfo pa which was released in 2017.

Below is Celestine’s post:

MORE: