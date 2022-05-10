Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown has survived a ghastly motor accident on Monday, May 9.

The singer shared a video of the accident on his Instagram page. His white Benz car was mangled after it rammed into by another car.

In the post, the ‘You Are Great’ composer was lying on a hospital bed with his neck supported with braces.

The singer praised God in the video, as he sang along to his new track, Your Love, in which he featured colleague, Tope Alabi.

“Your love never ends Jesus,” he wrote in the caption.

