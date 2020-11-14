Popular Ghanaian actress, Mavis Yeboah, known widely as Maame Gyanwaa for her role in Ghanaian sitcom ‘Cow and Chicken’, is reported to be gradually going blind.

According to a report, the actress was diagnosed at a medical centre with a condition known as retinal artery occlusion in her left eye.

While speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hot FM, Maame Gyanwaa indicated that she currently struggles to see with her left eye, especially at night.

She added that she needs to undergo an urgent correctional surgery or lose her sight completely.

However, she is not strong enough financially to foot the cost of the surgery.

As a result, she has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to come to her aid to help her raise a required amount of GHC 10,000 to help her get treatment before she goes blind.

According to her, doctors say her inability to raise the amount within the shortest possible time may cost her both eyes.

Maame Gyanwaa is noted for many roles she has played in numerous Ghanaian movies spanning almost a decade.

She is, however, more popular in recent times for the role she plays in the situational comedy, ‘Cow and Chicken’ which co-stars Funny Face and Bismarck The Joke.