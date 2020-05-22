29-year-old American rapper, Quavo, who is part of the famous music group, Migos, has achieved an academic milestone.

The rapper, who reportedly dropped out of school months before his graduation to pursue his music career, announced that he’s among the Class of 2020 that have just graduated from Berkmar High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn, Georgia.

Quavo also asked his fans on Instagram to recommend a college for him.

Sharing photos of himself posing in his graduation gown, he wrote: “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit . Now What College Should I Go To?”

He also said he was yet to drop a song to celebrate the milestone thus: and to celebrate we gonna drop smash tonight.