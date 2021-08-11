The lead cast of the popular TV series, Mama Taxi, Lilian Larkai, known in the series as Cece, has been involved in an accident.

She was involved in the crash while on the scene, shooting season three of the series.

According to Martin Aboagye, Producer of the series, the accident was so serious that the lead cast went unconscious but has since been recuperating from the various injuries sustained.

Lilian Larkai

Narrating the cause of the accident, Mr Aboagye mentioned that they were shooting the first scene of the day when another vehicle ran into their vehicle to the extent that some airbags were deployed.

He added that Cece was not the only one involved in the tragic incident as other members of the cast, who were in the same car with her, sustained some degrees of injuries.

The tragic incident has led to the postponement of the shooting as other members continue with their recoveries; Mr Aboagye was hopeful that they will start shooting in the coming weeks.

He appealed to drivers to exercise maximum restraint and caution, especially with the year gradually coming to an end.

The series, targeted at encouraging women through entertainment, features top actors including Kofi Adjorlolo, Omar Sheriff Captan, Stella Animah and Daisy Little, among others.