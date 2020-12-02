The Electoral Commission (EC) says all the political parties have agreed to its proposal to the Chief of Staff to make Monday, December 7, 2020, a statutory holiday.

The EC explains that its proposal sought to “give registered voters the opportunity to devote the day to exercise their civic right and responsibility to vote during the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections”.

The outfit announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The consensus according to the EC was agreed upon at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on the same day.

The election management body also revealed that “there was also a consensus for registered voters to be encouraged to cast their ballots early on election day.

Present at the meeting were representatives of all the political parties, Civil Society Organisation’s (CSOs), and development partners.

