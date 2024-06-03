The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) says the Electoral Commission’s (EC) directive to withdraw political party agents from monitoring the ongoing votes transfer exercise was a step in the right direction.

According to the National Coordinator of CODEO, Albert Arhin, the law does not permit political parties to be present during vote transfers.

However, the EC allowed their presence to ensure transparency. He added that if this privilege is being abused, it is only right for the EC to withdraw it to maintain peace.

Speaking to JoyNews on June 3, he said “It has never even occurred in this commission before. It is not in the law in the first place. So, I am even wondering why the EC, maybe they were being too magnanimous by allowing them [political parties] to send their people there. It could also be they wanted to be extra transparent but if on the other hand, it is being abused then they are right to withdraw.

“I in the first place wouldn’t even want agents to be around when transfers are being made because the law does not even back it. You can’t defend it anywhere because the law is against [it]. It is not written anywhere that when transfers are being made parties should be represented.”

His comments come in the wake of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urging its agents to disregard the EC’s instruction not to allow political party representatives to monitor the ongoing vote transfer exercise.

The NDC argues that this directive could potentially facilitate gerrymandering through unlawful voter transfers, undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

However, CODEO stated that the party must adhere to the directive because the recent privilege was being abused and has led to some level of violence.

