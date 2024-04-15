Supporters of political parties in Ghana have once again been advised to be tolerant of divergent views, since democracy thrives on the free expression of divergent perspectives.

Speaking to JoyNews on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Adolescent Parliament in Sunyani, the Country Director for Global Media Foundation (GLoMeF), Clement Boateng, said disagreeing with the views or opinions expressed by others who do not share one’s political ideology should not make the person an enemy.

He, therefore, appealed to political actors to accommodate one another’s views to ease political tension in the country as the 2024 election campaign hits up.

Mr Boateng noted that many parts of the country, including the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, have not been spared the intolerance that has sneaked into Ghana’s politics, sometimes leading to undesired consequences.

He cautioned especially supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to allow their political differences to divide them as a people.

“At the end of the day, we are one people with a common destiny that politics must not make us enemies,” he added.

He commended Ghanaians for sustaining the peace and stability of the country and contributing to massive development.

“We hope that the 2024 general election will not be different from the previous elections, which were peaceful,” Mr Boateng expressed.

Speaker of the Sunyani Adolescent Parliament

The Country Director of GLoMeF specifically advised the youth to reject any attempts by groups or individuals to use them to cause chaos before, during and after the upcoming general election.

He stressed, “This is because the self-seeking politicians and their partners who goad the youth into fomenting disturbances always shield their children and relatives from such troubles”.

Mr Boateng further urged political party leaders to refrain from using unguarded statements in their campaigns since such remarks tend to inflame passions, which could eventually plunge the nation into chaos.

He encouraged the electorates to reject any political party that would use threats and intimidation in its campaign.

The Adolescent Parliament is one of the critical components of a 3-year Resilient City for Adolescents Project, being implemented by GLoMeF in partnership with Indigenous Women Empowerment Network and Citizens Watch Ghana.

It is a platform for the adolescents in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono region to influence governance and demand accountability.

Members of the Adolescent Parliament have been carefully selected from various communities in and around Sunyani to meet occasionally to deliberate on issues and embark on advocacy to influence decision-making in the area.

ALSO READ: