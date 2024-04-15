Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, received the African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership at the 2024 African Heritage Awards Ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award was in recognition of economic strategies implemented during his tenure and massive infrastructure projects to improve livelihoods, including efforts to alleviate power shortages and boost job creation through agricultural expansion.

Organised by the Heritage Times of Nigeria, the award scheme brings together to celebrate influential African innovators, entrepreneurs, and organisations.

The 2024 ceremony which was the second edition was chaired by former Botswana President Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Mahama thanked the team that supported him tirelessly during his tenure as President and also the organisers for the recognition.

“This award inspires me to strive to be an even better leader. Thank you to the HERITAGE TIMES for this recognition. It will have a pride of place in my office when I am re-elected as president. Thank you all for your continued support. Together, we can achieve great things for Ghana,” he wrote.

