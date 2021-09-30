A policeman, Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena, has been crashed to death while on official duty at Buipe in the Savannah Region.

Police report indicates the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after a KIA truck driver lost control, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was with the Regional Operations Department of the Savannah Regional Police Command.

The police administration, in a statement which confirmed the incident, noted the Comman, led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi, has since visited the family of the officer at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them.

ALSO READ:

“The Ag. IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has also reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them,” the statement added.

The police have also assured circumstances that led to the death of the officer will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate actions taken.