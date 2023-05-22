The Ghana Police Service would like to assure the public that sufficient measures have been put in place to maintain law and order as well as ensure peace and security before, during, and after the Kumawu Constituency bye-election which comes off tomorrow, 23rd May 2023.

Adequate Police personnel have been deployed to Kumawu and the other communities within the Constituency to support the local Police to provide security for the election.

As part of the security arrangement, the Police this morning engaged the parties contesting the election including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and one of the Independent candidates to enhance collaboration among all stakeholders towards a peaceful election. The other independent candidate in the election was, however, unable to honour the invitation for the meeting. The NPP team was led by its National Chairman and General Secretary whiles the NDC team was led by its General Secretary and National Organiser. The Independent candidate represented himself at the meeting.

We wish to assure the people of the Kumawu constituency to go about their normal activities freely including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their vote. We would also like to urge the general public, especially the people of the Kumawu Constituency to work with us to deliver a peaceful election and ensure the safety and security of all.