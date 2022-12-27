The Ghana Police Service says it has instituted 27th December every year as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day.

The day, according to the Service, is to remind all to practice their faith within the confines of the law to ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger, or death.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi as a reminder to all, especially faith-based organisations that the law on the communication of prophecies is still in force.

The law the statement reiterated prohibits the public communication of doomsday prophecies, particularly of deaths and harm and similar ones with the potential to lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“A year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country,” the statement read in part.

The action the Police believe for the first time sanitised the religious space in the country and watch night services, in particular, were rid of the controversial prophecies of harm and death.

“We wish to commend the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.

“This has contributed greatly to creating an environment where people are able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending harm or death.

“Ghana is indeed grateful to the religious leaders in particular and the religious community as a whole for their patriotic understanding of the situation,” the statement added.

The Service has, therefore, entreated as the year 2022 draws to a close, faith-based groups should ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.

“Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practise our faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest,” it urged.