The Ghana Police Service says it has begun analysing videos of public prophecies from crossover services on December 31, 2021.

This, according to the outfit, will help determine potential breaches of the directive against fear-inducing prophecies.

The Police, ahead of the December 31 watch night services, cautioned religious groups and leaders to be measured in prophecies.

According to the Police, over the years, prophecies of harm, danger and death by some religious leaders have degenerated tension and panic among the Ghanaian society, thus, the reason to caution against prophecies of such nature this year.

It stressed religious freedom is still subject to Ghana’s laws, hence religious leaders must ensure their prophecies do not injure the right of others and the public interest.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Supt Alexander Obeng, has, therefore, warned anybody found culpable in the videos subjected to the analysis, will be put before the court.

Meanwhile, it added: “The Police wish to commend all religious groups in particular and the public in general, for their support and understanding of our proactive policing initiative on the communication of prophecies and related matters prior to the 31st December celebrations.”

Read the full statement below: