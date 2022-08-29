The Police have commenced investigations into the death of a man at the Accra Zoo on Sunday, August 28,2022.

A Police statement said the necessary forensic examination of the scene was conducted before the body was conveyed to the morgue.

“The Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions at the zoo. The victim, who is yet to be identified, was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo.

“After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body has been removed and deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.”

The statement said the Police are working with management of the Zoo and the Forestry Commission on the investigation.