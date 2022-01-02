The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has placed a GH¢5,000 bounty on young man captured in a viral video firing indiscriminately at A&C Mall, East Legon in Accra on New Year’s Eve.

This means anyone who provides information that would lead to his arrest to face prosecution will be GH₵5,000 richer.

In the 19 seconds video shared on social media, the young man is seen firing several shots of a firearm suspected to be an AK 47 rifle.

The police in a statement on its Facebook page said it is an offence to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

“The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 5,000.00) as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution” the statement added.

