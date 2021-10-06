The Central Regional Police Command has offered a GH¢5,000 bounty on the ‘head’ of suspects involved in a daylight robbery in Cape Coast.

The amount will be rewarded to anyone who can provide reliable information leading to the arrest of four armed men who shot one Mr Mensavi Amuzu Glo on Wednesday at the Coronation Junction.

This was announced by the Head of Public Affairs of the Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong during a media briefing.

DSP Oppong also urged the public, especially Cape Coast residents, to remain calm and go about with their normal duties.

“There is no cause for alarm, the security situation is good and we have strategised to help us to get the perpetrators arrested.

“Everybody can freely go about his or her duty and the assurance is that we will continue to protect as it is the mandate of the Service,” she urged.

The victim, who is a 73-year-old man, was trailed from the Ghana Commercial Bank branch in the area and shot in the leg after he struggled with the four armed men.

The victim had reportedly entered a shop to buy building materials when the incident happened in broad daylight.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.