Police are on a manhunt for some suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of two people accused of practising witchcraft at Zakpalsi in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

The suspects, according to members of the community, fled when the police visited the area.

The deceased, 40-year-old Safura Ibrahim, and 70-year-old Chirifo Sharu Mohammed, were killed at different locations in the community.

Per reports gathered by JoyNews, Safura is alleged to have given snuff to a woman named Asana Abdallah, who eventually fell ill.

According to the residents, Asana claimed that she fell ill right after taking the snuff, hence her conclusion that it may have been contaminated.

The residents say when the matter was taken before the chief of the area for mediation, Safura named Chirifo as her accomplice.

The residents say the chief had directed that they visit a soothsayer to unravel the misery. But according to them, Asana died before they met with the soothsayer.

This angered some residents who attacked Chirifo and killed him.

Safura, on the other hand, ran to the chief’s palace to seek shelter but without success. She was killed by the mob in front of the palace.

The deceased persons have since been buried. Safura was buried on May 8 in Yendi, while Chirifo was buried on the day he was killed in Zakpalsi.

The chief has assured that the community would assist the police in their investigations.

JoyNews’ sources say the Inspector General of Police has commiserated with the family, and assured the bereaved families that the perpetrators would be held accountable.

ALSO READ: