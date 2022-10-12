The Ghana Police Service has announced there is a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers who attacked a fuel station on Monday, October 10.

The suspects attacked and robbed the the Star Oil Filling Station at Tojeh on the Accra Aflao Stretch.

Police official statement revealed that the armed men shot and killed a security man in the process.

No arrest has since been made.

However, the security service has assured Ghanaians intensive efforts are being made to arrest the culprits and make them face justice.

