A former Hearts of Oak management member, Aziz Haruna Futa, has launched a scathing attack on Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Odotei for their poor handling of the club.

Akambi and Odotei, who have been at the club for the past decade have come under the spotlight following the team’s poor performance against ASR Bamako.

Hearts of Oak suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Malian side in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

“Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei are only loyal to Togbe Afede XIV and not Hearts of Oak,” Futa told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

Hearts of Oak will host ASR Bamako in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The poor performance of the side led to the sacking of Samuel Boadu.

The former Medeama SC boss who won five trophies in 18 months has been replaced with former Asante Kotoko coach, David Ocloo.

The Phobians will welcome the Malian side to the Accra Sports stadium in the return leg on Sunday.