A police officer has reportedly chewed off the ear of a drinking bar manager at Sefwi Amoaya in the Bodi District in the Western Region.

The incident is said to have occurred after a short confrontation between the police officer and the spot manager after the former refused to pay for drinks he had consumed.

Narrating his side of the story to Adom News‘ Boah Augustine, the bar operator, identified as Prince Afriyie, explained that the police officer’s refusal to pay for the drinks was because he didn’t ‘believe’ the drinks he and his colleagues had consumed were up to the total cost of GHS 200.00.

“While quarreling with him about the money, he slapped me multiple times on the face and then went on to grab my ear and bit it,” Prince Afriyie narrated.

Sources say it is not the first time the said police officer has been accused of such a conduct.

Residents in the community have, therefore called for his dismissal or transfer from the town.