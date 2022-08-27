Police Night Patrol team has arrested five suspected land guards.

However, three of the suspects are said to have escaped arrest at Adjiriganno in the Greater Accra Region.

The items retrieved from the suspects included a Mossberg pump action gun with 12 rounds of BB cartridges.

The suspects were put before an Accra Circuit Court while the police search for the runaway ones.

The prosecution told the court that the private security man of Top Kings Estate Company spotted the alleged criminals on their lands vandalising the houses being constructed on the land.

He quickly informed the police who swiftly moved to the site and arrested the suspected criminals but three managed to escape.

The five arrested were Akrubilla Annanfo, Razak Seidu, Abdulai Fatau, Baah Samuel, and Francis Avorgbedor.

The suspects told the Police during interrogation after their arrest that the General Manager of Empire Builders, Ian Morris allegedly recruited them to the site.

Meanwhile, the suspected criminals are prohibited from land guard activities which are contrary to section 7 (7) of the criminal offenses act 1960, unlawful possession of Mossberg pump action gun, and conspiracy to commit the crime.

The Circuit Court turned down the bail request from the suspects’ counsel and put them on remand to reappear on Tuesday, August 31, 2020 while the search for the runaway alleged criminals is in progress.