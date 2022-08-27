Naa Alhassan Abdulai, the first son of the late Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu, has been traditionally installed as the regent of the Mion Traditional Area.

The regent of Mion installation follows the death of his father, Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu, after a short illness.

The newly installed regent of Mion, Naa Alhassan Abdulai dressed in a warrior’s smock was made to go through all the traditional processes before he was finally installed as the regent.

The Chairman of the Funeral Committee from the Abudu Royal Family, Dr Mahama Natogmah, told journalists that the newly installed Mion regent will take over Mion and its surroundings.

According to him, the regent will be interim until the final funeral rites of his late father’s funeral are performed.

“He will take care of Mion until the final funeral rites of his late father are performed then the Ya Na will get us a substantive Mion Lana to come and take over the Chieftaincy title.”

Hundreds of people from Dagbon trooped to the Mion palace to witness the traditional installation of the regent of Mion.

The late Paramount Chief of Mion, Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu died at the age of 48.

The late Mion Lana’s death occurred at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on August 17, 2022.

He left behind four wives and 12 children.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.

Nyab Mion Lana was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019.