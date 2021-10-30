The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces, have commenced investigation into an attack at the Suame police station in the Ashanti Region.

Officials from both agencies reportedly clashed with some soldiers storming the Divisional Police Headquarters to assault police officers in an attempt to free their colleague from custody.

In a joint statement, the security services assured that perpetrators involved “will be dealt with administratively and in accordance with the law.

“The two security institutions are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel,” the communique explained.

Below is the full statement: