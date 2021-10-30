A six-year-old boy named Stephen Adjei has drowned at Sehwi Fawohoma Yesu, a farming community in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Information gathered indicated that the boy was an escort of a 40-year-old man, Yaw Badu, who trekked to a nearby village to purchase cow hide.

It is said that on the way from their journey, the victim accidentally slipped into the Torya river.

All efforts from Mr Badu to rescue the lad proved futile, and out of fear, he is said to have kept the incident to himself.

His little secret became open when some residents discovered the floating body of the boy and alerted his parents.

It took a great deal of efforts and libation for the rescue party to retrieve the body after hours.

Meanwhile, Mr Badu has been handed over to the Juaboso police for questioning as investigation has commenced.

The body has also been deposited at the Juaboso Government hospital awaiting autopsy.