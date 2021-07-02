The Police Service has invited a social media user for questioning after she accused some personnel of killing her father in his home.

The user, who uses the handle @realnaajudith, taking to Twitter, alleged the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, but did not state the location.

She backed her allegations with photos of the house where the incident occurred.

“On 29th June, 2021 3:pm, trigger-happy hoodlums parading as Ghana Police Officers went to my dad’s house, shot & killed him because he had video evidence on his phone on the killing of four guys by the police two months ago!!! I am dumbfounded! … is going on in Ghana,” she narrated.

But reacting to the tweet, the Police Service indicated that the pictures shared from the location were similar to a place its officers engaged in a shootout with suspected criminals.

The Police further explained that one of the suspects, who shot an officer during the shootout was, in turn, gunned down.

“These pictures show a place similar to the place at Ntoaso in the Eastern Region where police arrested armed robbers and retrieved several arms and ammunition, including about 3,000 AK 47 ammunition. This was in the News from the police briefing at the CID on 30th June 2021.

RELATED:

“The man, who shot one of the officers, was also shot by the Police. Does that mean your father was the armed robber who was shot by police?”

A post which has generated mixed feeling on social media and has left many questions begging for answers.

Read the tweets below: