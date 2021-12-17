The Elmina Police Command in the Central Region has intercepted seven bags of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp on the Cape Coast Highway.

The substances, according to the police, were compressed into about 195 parcels and concealed in clothing together with a bag of rice.

The arrest, they explain, was made at about 2 am on Monday, December 13, 2021, during patrol.

This was at a time it was been offloaded from a flat body vehicle into a truck that had been parked at a bank in the area.

The transfer was being supervised by a 52-year-old security man identified as Philip Anaglate who upon interrogation disclosed the owner.

Mr Anaglate also told the police the owner will come before 4 am to pick the goods and head for Takoradi.

“With this information, the police laid ambush awaiting his arrival but one Nana Aso aged 40 showed up to pick the items and the two of them were arrested.

“The bag was opened before them, repacked and transferred to the forensic department in Accra,” the police detailed.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for two suspects on the run with investigations also ongoing.

Watch the video below for more:

ALSO READ: