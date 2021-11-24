The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old painter and a gardener by profession for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

On 23rd November 2021, the Regional Police gathered that a drug transporting syndicate that had been on the Police wanted list had managed to transport into Accra some substances suspected to be Indian Hemp and had hidden the substances at a secret location.

Surveillance was immediately mounted on their movements, and suspect Haruna Iddrisu was identified as the main distributor.

The Police trailed suspect Iddrisu and succeeded in arresting him at his hideout in Gbetsile, near Ashaiman, together with 228 slabs of dried leaves, all suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further updates, according to the Police, would be communicated.

The Command warned all criminals to immediately cease their nefarious activities because the Police are poised to come after them.

Members of the general public are also encouraged to be vigilant at all times and to timely report suspicious characters or activities to the Police.

Below are photos of the suspect and the substances: