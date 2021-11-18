Ghana defender, Daniel Armartey has insisted that Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye’s decision to award Ghana a penalty against South Africa was a good call.

The Leicester City centre-back was at the centre of the tussle that eventually resulted in the penalty kick that was eventually converted into a goal by Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew.

Many South African’s have since protested against the penalty decision, with the country’s FA announcing on Monday that it had filed a complaint at FIFA and CAF for the match to be reviewed.

Commenting on the incident, Amartey, who was on the receiving end of the crucial foul, said he was pulled by De Reuck.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, Amartey told him the South African defender only left him when he was falling to the ground.

“After the game, I asked Amartey about the penalty, he told me he was pulled,” Saddick Adams posted on Twitter.

“He said the South African defender held his hand at the back and pulled him but left him when he was falling to the ground. The camera didn’t capture that.”

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew has also commented on the penalty, saying it was a legitimate call.

He even added that the Black Stars deserved at least two more penalties during Sunday’s tense game against Bafana Bafana.

“We had more clear chances. Yes, it was a tough game. South Africa came in and needed a draw,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“We should have scored more. There was a clear penalty on Jordan as well so I think it was the other way around.

“There should have been two penalties,” he added.

Ghana has joined the likes of Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Mali, Ghana, DR Congo, and Cameroon for the playoffs.

The draw is set to be held in December 2021, with the specific date yet to be officially communicated by CAF.

The two-legged play-off round will take place in the next international window (March 24 and March 29, 2022).