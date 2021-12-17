Ghanaian rapper and songwriter under the record label NKZ, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has given a reason for his long silence in the music scene.

While speaking on Adom TV’s Ahosepe, the singer said it is deliberate on the part of his team and management.

The singer is known for releasing back-to-back hit songs.

“For previous times people were expecting consistency in terms of energy on releasing hit songs but it all stopped. It is all part of the plans, it is something we plan on doing,” he said.

He again revealed that what makes his record label unique is its strategic planning in the area of time and its schedules.

The Samba hitmaker added that aside being a single artiste he became an artiste manager, producer, and investor which made it difficult to release more hit songs.

Guru also revealed that for some time now it is all about artiste management and projection of brand but he is set to focus on music.

He made the disclosure while speaking on his plans for the next musical year.