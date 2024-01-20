Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service went on rampage on Thursday morning at Ntoaso near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The team were supervising an unlawful demolition of a property belonging to one Alhaji Bida Ousman and the Engineer Oil.

The personnel believed to have been drawn from the headquarters and the Nsawam District Police Command allegedly threatened to assault and arrest Alhaji Ousman.

The two acre land at Ntoaso forms part of the Akyem Abuakwa Stool Land and is believed to have been lawfully leased to Alhaji Ousman of Engineer Oil for the construction of an oil marketing company.

Adom News’ Maxwell Kudekor reported that, the police have for the past two weeks taken over the land and allegedly threatened to assault the owners.

The Police claim to be acting for and on behalf of a certain Ga family whose identity is not known yet.

On Thursday, they went onto the land with two payloader machines and ordered for a destruction of the walls and the foundation of the building.

However, the Nsawam District Police Commander, Ebenezer Benson has denied the involvement of his men in the operation.

He said the officers who carried the operations came from Accra not Nsawam.

There has been tension in the area following the incident.

