The Director of the Counselling Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Dr Phyllis Tebuah Osei, has been enstooled queen mother for Amonukuma Ekroful in the Anomabo Traditional Area of the Central Region.

ACP Osei, who was also the United Nations Female Police Officer for 2019, was enstooled with the stool name Nana Ama Kwentsiwa I.

Nana Kwentsiwa, before her current position, was the Unit Commander of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Ministries Police station and the Deputy National Coordinator for DOVVSU.

She was, together with a mining surveyor, Anthony Andoh, enstooled Odikro with stool name Nana Sekyi VI, unveiled at a durbar at Amonu Kuma Ekroful last week Thursday.

The two rode in palanquins to the durbar grounds acknowledging cheers from their subjects and well-wishers, including senior security personnel.

The two later took oaths of allegiance to the people of the community.

Education

Nana Kwentsiwa said she was committed to working to promote education as well as sports in the area.

She said she would work to intensify education and establish by-laws that would reduce truancy and promote learning among young people in the community.

She advised men and boys to desist from sexual relations with young girls and instead support them through school.

The Odikro, Nana Sekyi, called for peace and unity, saying that without them there could be no development.

He further urged indigenes of the town to support the development of the area.