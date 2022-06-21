The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has confirmed the arrest of Moses Armstrong, a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, for allegedly raping a minor.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

SP Macdon noted that the Police Command arrested the actor on June 9.

“The popular Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by men of the Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in the state.”

“We arrested the suspect based on an initial complaint of rape. We have done our preliminary findings and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken over the case,” he stated.

SP Macdon explained that the suspect was taken to court on June 20 by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and was later remanded.

Also speaking, the National President of the Guild, Mr Emeka Rollas, described the case as “a very serious one.”

Mr Rollas explained that the accusation was a sad development, as it involved one of their own and the organisation would not condone such a crime.

He said it was being handled by the wife of the governor, Mrs Martha Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

“To get involved with a child as young as 16 years is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.

Armstrong until his arrest, was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

ALSO READ: