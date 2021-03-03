The Upper West Akim District Police Commander in the Eastern Region disrupted a wedding ceremony at Adeiso, the district capital after organisers flouted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Executive Instrument on COVID-19.

In the course of the wedding, the Commander and his team stormed the venue and drove away some of the participants because they had exceeded the stipulated number for wedding attendants.

By the Executive Instrument issued by the president, attendants at such ceremonies should not exceed 25.

District Chief Executive, Eugene Sackey, made this known while speaking on Onua TV on the COVID-19 protocols in the district.

He said in Twi that: “We have recorded eight cases of Covid-19 and all of them have been healed.”

Mr Sackey said a few weeks ago, the Police Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Nathan Yeboah “sacked some wedding attendants because they were too many.”

He explained that: “They were 50 and over so he reduced the number to the minimum. He reduced the number to 25 and the programme went on successfully.”