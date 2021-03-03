Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has confirmed that Samuel Boadu will be backed to bring in his own technical team.

Coach Boadu, who is one of Ghana’s young coaches, joined the Phobians on a three and half year deal, to replace Kosta Papic.

He was unveiled on Monday at the World Trade Centre in Accra.

Following the resignation of coach Papic, the Hearts of Oak management and board were accused of interference.

However, Togbe Afede, speaking at the unveiling of coach Boadu, said the former Medeama gaffer will be given the freedom to decide who gets to be his assistant.

“We have agreed that technical matters will be his responsibility, it does not prevent the Board from making appropriate recommendations but that would be his domain,” he said.

“We have always recognised in our contract the right of the coach to make his technical decisions for which he will take responsibility.

“Coach Samuel Boadu will have as much freedom as he wants and as he deserves,” he added.

It remains unclear whether coach Boadu will bring on board his assistant from Medeama, Hamza Obeng to the club.

He will lead the team to play WAFA in the matchday 17 game this weekend.