A team of Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT) officers from the National Headquarters Operations, upon a tip-off, has arrested one Samuel Asante at the Christiansburg Castle junction area for trading in substances suspected to be narcotics.

The suspect, 38, was arrested around 10:45am Friday and upon a thorough search, Police retrieved some suspicious items from his room.

The items include seven sacks full of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 10 bottles of alcoholic drinks brewed with substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Police Service will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country.

The general public is encouraged to assist the Police with information on criminal activities.