The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested over 80 suspected criminals in a swoop at a popular commercial sex hub in Kumasi.

The suspects, mainly commercial sex workers from Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana, indulge in crime under the guise of patronising the Plaza Hotel at Dichemso in Kumasi.

The team was from the Airport District Police Command, and supported by their counterparts from the Regional Headquarters and the Anti-Robbery Taskforce.

Chief Superintendent Benjamin Kwadwo Gyasi and ASP Eric Opoku led the operations.

The armed team surrounded the Plaza Hotel at about 9 pm, Thursday, to the surprise of the suspects, some of whom were arrested at the front and inside the hotel.

Some, however, managed to escape.

A majority of the women arrested were Nigerians, with the majority of the males being Ghanaians.

The suspects are being profiled and screened for possible prosecution in connection with criminal activities in the region.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the story but declined further comments.

But the exercise comes as a relief to residents in the area who have been complaining about the nefarious activities of the suspects.

Similar exercises had earlier been carried out at Tinker Island, Aboabo and Kwadaso, involving the various police divisional commands.