The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said its ambitious Agenda 111 hospital project is giving the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sleepless nights.

According to Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the NDC feels haunted since the 111 hospital project by the Akufo-Addo goverment could keep them in perpetual opposition.

“The NDC sees Agenda 111 as a game-changer to defeat their archaic model of regime change every eight years. They are afraid we will break the eight,” Mr Asamoa said.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of the project on Tuesday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

The government said it has already set aside $100 million as commencement funding.

But, NDC questioned the essence of building new hospitals when the ones started by the erstwhile Mahama government have been abandoned.

Former President John Mahama also argue that, the Agenda 111 project is to justify government’s incessant borrowing.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, NPP Director of Communications

Reacting to this, Mr Asamoa, at a press conference in Accra, said he is not surprised at the conduct of the NDC.

“Agenda 111 is haunting NDC. They are pretending to be alarmed at abandoned projects and the lack of financial resources to complete Agenda 111. Well, let’s tell them today. There are no abandoned projects. Every project has a reason why it is happening or not happening,” he stated.

The NPP man said NDC’s hate campaign on Agenda 111 is “founded on the spirit of non-performance and incompetence.”

Mr Asamoa added that, Agenda 111 complements major reforms in the health sector and government is committed to completing all the projects.