Police in the Ashanti Region have undertaken an intelligence-led operation that has resulted in the arrest of one robbery suspect and the death of three other suspects.

The operation was carried out on Thursday, November 4, 2021, led to the three sustaining gunshot wounds.

A statement by the police said the operation followed intelligence received that an attack was being planned on a businessman at Buokrom Estate.

As a result, the regional police anti-robbery taskforce personnel mounted a search and screening operation of all vehicles entering the estate.

During the search, the four suspects who were in a car attempted to fire at the personnel who were undertaking the operation.

The personnel, according to the police fired back, injuring three of the men who later died from the gunshot wounds at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.

One suspect connected to the planned robbery was arrested.

