A Parliamentary report into a leaked tape alleging a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare has been shelved by the House.

Following disagreements among the committee members over the final report, the Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, July 4, directed the committee to go back and complete the task.

He argued that the counter accusations and allegations raised by the Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea and Vice chairman, James Algalga have not created an atmosphere that the House could take a better decision on.

“It is very clear that the committee has not completed the job… I direct that further deliberation of this matter is suspended and the committee is called upon to go back to further consider this matter,” he directed.

The Speaker has also issued a gag order against all MPs from ever speaking on this matter in the public.

It follows a determination by the Speaker that the committee had not concluded its work after fierce disagreement between Chairman of the Committee and the Vice Chairman over the content of the report.

The Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea explained the committee could not have completed its report without going into the allegations of extra Judicial killings made against the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He mentioned that it was for this purpose -issues of national security that an in camera hearing was done.

“…three of the members said the issue of investigating the extrajudicial killing is inconsequential to them then what are we sitting there for?” He asked.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee James Agalga in presenting the report which the chairman refused to sign, urged the House to adopt the report and recommend that the Police officers involved are disciplined by the Police Council and the President.

“The committee is of the view that Mr Asare and Supt.Gyebi appeared to have acted in contempt of Parliament pursuant to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, 2000 as revised by Order 31F of the Standing Orders of Parliament 2004.”

Another member of the Committee Peter Lanchene Toobu, a former senior police officer spoke directly to the allegations of extra Judicial killings against the IGP and said they were unproven.

